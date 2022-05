1 May. 15:00

The Hamas group is ready to fire 1,111 missiles at Israel "in defense of Jerusalem”, the leader of the movement, Yahya Sinwar, said at a meeting with Palestinian leaders in the Gaza Strip.

"When it becomes necessary to intervene to protect the Al-Aqsa mosques, we are ready to fire (at Israel) 1,111 missiles. This number symbolizes the late leader Yasser Arafat," RIA Novosti quotes Sinwar as saying.