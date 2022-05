1 May. 15:30

On Sunday, May 1, a chess and checkers tournament was held in Moscow as part of the Universiade of the Azerbaijan Youth Organization of Russia (AMOR).

It was organized at the Depot food mall.

The winners were awarded cups and valuable prizes.

AMOR 2022 Universiade ends on May 15. Volleyball, basketball, table tennis, mini-football and running competitions will be held in the framework of the competitions.