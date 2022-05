1 May. 16:10

An anti-government opposition rally has started in Yerevan. People gathered at France Square demand the resignation of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

Speaking to the protesters, Ishkhan Saghatelyan, vice-speaker of the parliament from the Armenia opposition faction, stated that they had already proved that the current leadership of the country has no mandate. "Now we have to prove that he has no power," RIA Novosti quotes him as saying.