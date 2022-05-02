Putin signs decree on additional policies to ensure information security

2 May. 11:00

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree ‘On additional measures to ensure information security of the Russian Federation’. According to the document released on the official portal of legal information on Sunday, it is set to "increase the stability and security of functioning of information resources of the Russian Federation."

The president instructed heads of departments and regions, state funds, state corporations, strategic and systemic enterprises "to authorize deputy head of the body (organization) to ensure information security, including on revealing, preventing and liquidating the consequences of computer attacks and responding to computer incidents." Meanwhile, heads of bodies or organizations are "personally responsible for ensuring information security of respective bodies (organizations)." Moreover, structural divisions on providing information security should be set up.

"Starting January 1, 2025 bodies (organizations) are prohibited from using information security tools originated from foreign states performing unfriendly actions against the Russian Federation, Russian legal entities and individuals, or produced by organizations under the jurisdiction of such foreign states, directly or indirectly controlled by them or affiliated with them," according to the document.