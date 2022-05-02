Baerbock: sanctions to only be lifted after Russian withdrawal

2 May. 11:40

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock made clear that sanctions against Russia will only be lifted after a complete withdrawal of its troops from Ukrainian territory.

“It is important that we can withstand every sanction that we introduce, if necessary, for years,” Baerbock told public broadcaster ARD on Sunday. “We will only lift these sanctions once the Russian troops have left.”

According to her, “peace on terms dictated by Russia” will not bring security to Ukraine or Europe. “At worst, it would be an invitation to the next war – even closer to our borders,” the minister stressed.