2 May. 14:00

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu claimed that NATO has “no intention” of intervening in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, but vowed that his country would respond to any attack on a NATO ally.

“NATO's position is clear. The alliance has no intention of interfering in the Ukrainian conflict," Cavusoglu told reporters on Sunday after a trip to Latin America.

However, Turkey’s top diplomat added that "in the event of the slightest attack on any ally, we will respond adequately.”