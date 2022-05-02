Armenian police detain 244 protesters in Yerevan

2 May. 14:20

Armenian police have started arresting protesters in Yerevan, who are blocking the city's central streets in a massive opposition protest demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The Armenian police detained 244 opposition activists blocking streets in Yerevan during street protests on Monday, press service of the police told TASS on Monday.

"244 citizens that did not comply with lawful demands of the police were delivered to different police stations as of 14.00 pm (13.00 pm Moscow time)," it said.

The situation is relatively calm in Yerevan now. Opposition supporters are in the Square of France in the downtown, where barricades of garbage containers and outdoor bins were installed. The next rally of opponents to Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is expected at 18.00 pm local time (17.00 pm Moscow time).

The large-scale civil disobedience was announced on Sunday by the Armenian opposition, and began on Monday morning, with streets and highways blocked. Traffic in the centre of Armenia's capital is already paralysed.

One of the main squares in Yerevan was inundated by protesters and the opposition last night after a huge rally. The demonstrators set up tents on France Square and spent the night there before the planned civil disobedience