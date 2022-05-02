Resolution introduced to U.S. Congress to allow deployment of troops to Ukraine

2 May. 15:15

Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives Adam Kinzinger introduced an authorization for use of military force (AUMF) resolution that, if passed, would authorize President Joe Biden to utilize U.S. forces to defend Ukraine if weapons of mass destruction are used there, The Hill reported.

Kinzinger announced the joint resolution during an interview on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

"I don’t think we need to be using force in Ukraine right now. I just introduced an AUMF, an authorization for the use of military force, giving the president basically congressional leverage for permission to use it if WMDs [weapons of mass destruction], nuclear, biological or chemical are used in Ukraine," Kinzinger said.

The congressman said the AUMF would give Biden leverage.