Green tea may help 'block' joint damage in rheumatoid arthritis

2 May. 15:30

The Arthritis Foundation says green tea is packed with polyphenols, antioxidants believed to reduce inflammation and slow cartilage destruction, according to Express.

"Studies also show that another antioxidant in green tea called epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) blocks the production of molecules that cause joint damage in people with rheumatoid arthritis," the article reads.

The Cleveland Clinic says “food is medicine” so if you are struggling with pain from arthritis, eating foods that have antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties along with any drugs or other treatments your doctor recommends may help.

The arthritis can refer to more than 100 conditions characterised by joint pain, swelling and stiffness. Rheumatoid arthritis is one of the most common. It is an autoimmune condition, meaning the immune system misfires and attacks the joints.