Finland terminates NPP construction contract with Rosatom

2 May. 16:00

Finland’s Fennovoima announced termination of the contract for Hanhikivi 1 nuclear power plant (NPP) construction with Rosatom’s RAOS Project, the company said on its website on Monday.

"Fennovoima has terminated the EPC contract of plant delivery with RAOS Project due to RAOS Project's significant delays and inability to deliver the project," the company said. "There have been significant and growing delays during the last years. The war in Ukraine has worsened the risks for the project. RAOS has been unable to mitigate any of the risks," Fennovoima added.

"Cooperation with RAOS Project is terminated with immediate effect and both the design and licensing work and works at the Hanhikivi 1 site with RAOS project end," the company added.

The contract for construction of the Hanhikivi 1 NPP was signed in December 2013. The project was at the stage of licensing and preliminary activities on the plant site.