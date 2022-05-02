Minister of Justice denies rumours about Saakashvili's poor medical care

2 May. 16:40

Georgian Justice Minister Rati Bregadze called reports on the former President Mikheil Saakashvili's alleged lack of necessary medical care in a penitentiary institution disinformation and lie.

Lawyers, Saakashvili's family and Saakashvili himself complain that he is not treated properly, and he is allegedly on the verge of death. That's why they demand to send Saakashvili abroad. If this requirement is not met, they threaten to protest. The ultimatum expires on the evening of May 2.

"It is a clear lie that Mikheil Saakashvili did not receive or is not receiving appropriate medical care", Bregadze said.

