2 May. 16:55

Inflation in Georgia will be 9.9 percent this year. It is estimated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to its report, inflation in Georgia will slow down to 5.1 percent in 2023, and to 3 percent in 2024-2027.

According to the National Statistics Office of Georgia, inflation in the republic amounted to 11.8 percent in March, 2022. To reduce inflationary risks, the Central Bank of Georgia increased the key rate to 11 percent on March 30, 2022.