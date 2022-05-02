Germany: Rejection of Russian oil and gas to hit fuel prices

2 May. 18:30

The German government considers it possible to reject imports of Russian oil, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said, noting that this could welcome the fuel prices rise.

"It cannot be ruled out, among other things, that this will have an effect on gas stations, fuel prices may rise after such a decision", RIA Novosti quoted Lindner.

Earlier it was reported that the official representative of the German Cabinet Steffen Hebestreit said that the EU countries were discussing the imposition of an embargo on Russian oil as a possible part of the sixth package of anti-Russian sanctions.