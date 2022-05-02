Georgia submits answers to first part of EU membership questionnaire

2 May. 19:47

The head of the EU Delegation in Tbilisi, Carl Hartzel, received answers to the first part of the EU membership questionnaire from the head of the Georgian government, Irakli Garibashvili.

According to the press service of the prime minister's administration, the Georgian government and all relevant departments continue intensive work on filling out the second, sectoral part of the questionnaire, which includes 33 chapters and up to 2,300 questions.

He specified that the Georgian authorities intend to transfer the questionnaire's second part to the EU by May 13.

As the press service added, after receiving the completed questionnaire, the European Commission will start preparing its own assessment report, which will then be submitted to the Council of the European Union, and a corresponding decision on Georgia's possible accesion to the EU is expected by the end of June.