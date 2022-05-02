Azerbaijani representative at Eurovision hold first rehearsal in Italy

2 May. 20:40

The representative of Azerbaijan at Eurovision 2022, Nadir Rustamli, held the first rehearsal on the PalaOlimpico stage, the press service of the contest informs.

Let us remind you that Rustamli will perform at the contest with the song "Fade To Black". The authors of the composition are Andreas Stone, Anderz Wrethov, Sebastian Schub, Thomas Stengaard.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2022 will be held in Turin (Italy), the semi-finals will be held on May 10 and 12. The competition's final will be held on May 14.

Earlier it was reported that Nadir Rustamli will perform in the first part of the contest's second semi-final, his number is 4, the Azerbaijani delegation's head at Eurovision 2022 is Isa Melikov.