Georgian-Armenian legal forum begins in Tbilisi

2 May. 21:30

The Georgian-Armenian legal forum has started in Tbilisi. During the event, Minister of Justice of Georgia Rati Bregadze held talks with his Armenian counterpart Karen Andreasyan. The parties discussed the importance of cooperation in the legal sphere.

"Today's event will further strengthen the existing legal relations between Georgia and Armenia", Sputnik Georgia quoted Bregadze.

The head of the Georgian Ministry of Justice, in turn, expressed hope that the Georgian-Armenian relations will enter a new phase and, consequently, the cooperation between the two countries' Ministries of Justice will be even more successful.