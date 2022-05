2 May. 22:25

The Armenian opposition started marching through the central streets of Yerevan. Protesters are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

There are also calls from protesters for compatriots to join the fight, Sputnik Armenia reports.

According to the law enforcers, 244 people were detained during protests when dozens of streets were blocked. The opposition claims that the number of detainees was about 300, almost all of them were released.