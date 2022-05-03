Special representatives of Turkey, Armenia hold meeting in Vienna

3 May. 16:45

Negotiations of special representatives on the process of normalization of relations between Turkey and Armenia were held in Vienna.

This is the third meeting of the parties' special representatives, Daily Sabah reports.

"The Special Representatives reaffirmed the goal of achieving a full-fledged settlement between their countries within this process. In this regard, a frank and productive exchange of views took place - possible steps were discussed that could be taken in this direction in order to achieve tangible progress. They reaffirmed their agreement to continue the process without preconditions," the Armenian Foreign Ministry informed.