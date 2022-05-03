Russia is open to dialogue on Ukraine, Putin says

3 May. 17:20

Russian President Vladimir Putin held telephone conversations with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, during which he said that Russia, "despite Kyiv's inconsistency and unpreparedness for serious work," is still open to dialogue.

