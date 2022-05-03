Croatia to block Finland and Sweden from joining NATO

3 May. 20:10

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic announced that he plans to use the veto right at the NATO summit in Madrid to block the entry of Finland and Sweden into the military-political bloc.

"I, as the president of the country representing Croatia at the NATO summit, will veto the invitation [of Finland and Sweden to join the alliance] if it is decided at this level," he said, answering journalists' questions.

At the same time, the Croatian leader expressed uncertainty that he would be able to influence the situation if the invitation for Helsinki and Stockholm were sent at a lower political level.