France ready to work for establishing peace in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron, in a conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, announced his readiness to work on the conditions for finding a solution in order to ensure peace in Ukraine.

Today, the heads of state held telephone conversations that lasted more than two hours.

“Macron noted his continued willingness to work on the conditions for finding a negotiated solution to ensure peace and full respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” the Elysee Palace informs.