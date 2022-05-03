Baku awards winners of Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship

3 May. 20:35

Today, the National Gymnastics Arena hosted the awarding ceremony of the 27th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship among teams in group exercises in the pre-junior age category.

The group team representing the Ojag Sports Club (the second team, 22.000 points) ranked first, the pupils of the Ojag Sports Club became the second (the first team, 21.150 points). Bronze went to the team representing the Baku School of Gymnastics (17.500 points).

The Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship will last until May 4. The competitions are held at the National Gymnastics Arena.