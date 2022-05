3 May. 20:55

CIA Director William Burns paid a secret visit to Saudi Arabia in April, where he met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The purpose of the talks is to overcome the crisis in relations between the two countries.

According to a Wall Street Journal publication citing sources in Washington and Riyadh, the visit came against the backdrop of Washington's attempts to re-establish ties with Riyadh, which it considers "a key security partner in the Middle East."