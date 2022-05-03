Israel commemorates war and terrorist attacks victims

3 May. 21:05

On Tuesday, residents of Israel commemorate those who died in the wars for the Jewish state and as a result of terrorist attacks. A siren sounded over the country, marking the beginning of a minute of silence. Transport stopped across the country, and many drivers and passengers got out of the cars to honour the memory of the dead.

"Immediately after the siren went off in the square at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, a state commemoration ceremony began with the participation of Israeli President Isaac Herzog," TASS reports.