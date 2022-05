3 May. 21:25

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the country's authorities are preparing a project that will allow one million Syrian refugees residing in the country to voluntarily return to their homeland.

According to him, the project is being implemented with the support of Turkish and international NGOs.

The Turkish leader made the corresponding statement during the commissioning of houses built by the efforts of 12 Turkish NGOs for displaced persons in Syrian Idlib.