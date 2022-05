3 May. 22:00

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Ambassador of the French Foreign Ministry for the Eastern Partnership Brice Roquefoy.

The parties discussed the process of normalization of interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the steps are taken in this direction.

"In particular, an exchange of views took place on the implementation of the agreements reached following the meeting in Brussels," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.