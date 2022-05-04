Australia slaps Russian lawmakers and Donbass ministers with more sanctions

4 May. 9:00

The Australian government announced an additional package of sanctions against 75 lawmakers from Russia and 32 ministers from the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR respectively) over the situation in Ukraine, the Australian Foreign Ministry’s press office said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, among the blacklisted officials are 75 lawmakers from the Russian Parliament’s lower house, the State Duma, as well as 20 ministers representing the Donetsk People’s Republic and 12 ministers serving for the Lugansk People’s Republic.

The Australian government’s newly-published list of sanctions also blacklists Russia’s television broadcasting journalist Vladimir Solovyov.

As of today, Australia has blacklisted over 700 citizens of Russia and Belarus, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko as well as a number of high-ranking ministers of both countries.