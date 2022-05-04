Drake mentions Alexander Ovechkin in his new verse

4 May. 9:20

Canadian rapper Drake has collaborated with Future since 2011, and their most recent songs have topped the charts and amassed a large number of streams. So it’s only natural that Future would include Drake on his upcoming album, I Never Liked You. In one of the songs, “I’m On One,” Drake makes a few notable references that are aimed especially at soccer fans worldwide.

The lyrics in Drake and Future’s song "I’m On One" mention footballing GOATs Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, and football enthusiasts on Twitter were quick to pick up on the references.

Other athletes included in the Drake x Future collaboration are Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and Russian ice hockey player Alexander Ovechkin.

Messi and Ovechkin are portrayed as a reference to the ambition to achieve his goals: "I'm just all about my goals like Ovechkin, I'm just all about my goals like I'm Messi.”

Drake has previously rapped about Cristiano Ronaldo. In his 2018 song “Blue Tint,” he mentioned the soccer legend.

The new album features 16 songs, with “I’m On One” serving as the collection’s last track.