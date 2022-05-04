Kazakhstan maintains plans on up to 100 mln tonnes of oil output per year

4 May. 12:20

The Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan still expects oil production in the republic to exceed 100 mln tonnes per year in the future, Deputy Energy Minister Askhat Khassenov said on Wednesday.

"We produce 85-87 mln tonnes of oil per year. The plan is to produce over 100 mln tonnes at the peak level," he said, adding that the republic’s reserves roughly equal 4 bln tonnes of oil and 3.8 trillion cubic meters of gas.

First Deputy Energy Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Zhurebekov said in December 2021 that the country planned to reach the production level of over 2 mln barrels per day, or over 100 mln tonnes per year by 2030.