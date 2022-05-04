Opposition blocking central streets of Yerevan

4 May. 13:40

Opposition activist groups on Wednesday began blocking Yerevan's central streets to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, while police are mobilizing additional forces. The protests are broadcast live by local news portals.

"We have one agenda to negotiate with the authorities: their quick resignation," Ishkhan Saghatelyan, one of the opposition leaders and deputy speaker of the Armenian parliament, who along with his supporters blocked the Mashtots Avenue and Tumanyan Street intersection in the center of Yerevan, told reporters.

One of the groups of opposition activists, led by the former National Security Service chief, is currently outside the country's Foreign Ministry. "We promise that we will free our diplomats and they will serve our homeland," he said.

The opposition is going to organize a large rally in the Square of France in central Yerevan at 3:30 p.m. (2:30 p.m. Moscow time). Almost at the same time, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will give a speech in the parliament building, which is next to the Square of France. In connection with this, numerous police forces are being summoned to the parliament in order to prevent the opposition from blocking the legislative body’s building.