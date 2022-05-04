Russia sanctions 63 Japanese citizens, including PM Kishida

4 May. 14:40

In a tit-for-tat move, Russia on Wednesday imposed sanctions on 63 Japanese senior officials, including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

In a statement on its website, the Russian Foreign Ministry slammed the policy pursued by Kishida's Cabinet against Russia.

“Administration of Fumio Kishida has launched an unprecedented anti-Russian campaign, allowed unacceptable rhetoric against the Russian Federation, including slander and direct threats.

“It is echoed by public figures, experts and representatives of the Japanese media, who are fully engaged in the West's attitudes towards our country. In line with this course, Tokyo is taking practical steps aimed at dismantling good neighborly ties, damaging the Russian economy and the international prestige of our country,” the statement said.

Taking into account the unfriendly policy and personal sanctions against Russian citizens, including top officials, it was decided to indefinitely ban 63 Japanese citizens, including the serving prime minister, from entering Russia, the ministry said.