РУС ENG

Award ceremony held for winners of 27th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship among youngsters

Award ceremony held for winners of 27th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship among youngsters

The ceremony of awarding winners of the 27th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship among athletes in all-round in the youngster age category was held on May 4 at the National Gymnastics Arena.

The first place among gymnasts born in 2014 was taken by Nargiz Aliyeva, the second place - by Fatima Tarverdiyeva, and the third - by Nilufar Gasimova. All the gymnasts represent the "Ojag Sport" club.

Aylin Yusifli won the gold medal among gymnasts born in 2013, Amina Novruzova - the silver medal, and Gulluzar Sharifova - the bronze medal. Yusifli and Sharifova represent the “Ojag Sport” club, and Novruzova is a pupil of the Baku Gymnastics School.

Among the gymnasts born in 2012, Aysel Rzayeva took the first place, Leyla Nemakina - the second position, and Zahra Tairova - the third place.

The 27th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics among Age Categories is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena on May 3-4.

Some 186 gymnasts representing nine clubs take part in the Championship. Athletes will compete in the individual program in the age categories of youngsters (born in 2012, 2013, 2014), pre-juniors (born in 2010-2011), juniors (2007-2009), while gymnasts within group exercises will compete in the age categories of youngsters (born in 2012-2014) and pre-juniors (2010-2011).

During the two-day competition, gymnasts will compete in the individual program and in group exercises.

200 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos