Award ceremony held for winners of 27th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship among youngsters

4 May. 17:00

The ceremony of awarding winners of the 27th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship among athletes in all-round in the youngster age category was held on May 4 at the National Gymnastics Arena.

The first place among gymnasts born in 2014 was taken by Nargiz Aliyeva, the second place - by Fatima Tarverdiyeva, and the third - by Nilufar Gasimova. All the gymnasts represent the "Ojag Sport" club.

Aylin Yusifli won the gold medal among gymnasts born in 2013, Amina Novruzova - the silver medal, and Gulluzar Sharifova - the bronze medal. Yusifli and Sharifova represent the “Ojag Sport” club, and Novruzova is a pupil of the Baku Gymnastics School.

Among the gymnasts born in 2012, Aysel Rzayeva took the first place, Leyla Nemakina - the second position, and Zahra Tairova - the third place.

The 27th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics among Age Categories is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena on May 3-4.

Some 186 gymnasts representing nine clubs take part in the Championship. Athletes will compete in the individual program in the age categories of youngsters (born in 2012, 2013, 2014), pre-juniors (born in 2010-2011), juniors (2007-2009), while gymnasts within group exercises will compete in the age categories of youngsters (born in 2012-2014) and pre-juniors (2010-2011).

During the two-day competition, gymnasts will compete in the individual program and in group exercises.