Iran gets opportunity to sell auto parts to Russian carmaker

5 May. 13:00

A member of Iran’s syndicate of car parts manufacturers says Iranian producers have an opportunity to export their wares to a Russian carmaker, state media reported.

Hossein Bahrainian said “a prominent Russian car maker” requested parts from Iran. He did not name the manufacturer. He said it requested brake parts, airbags, air-conditioner parts and other components.

Iran in recent years has exported car radiators and suspension systems to Russia. In the past it exported cars to Iraq, Syria and Venezuela.