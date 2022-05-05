Russia to boycott informal meeting of UNSC members with EU committee

5 May. 13:40

Russia has refused to take part in a meeting of UN Security Council members with the EU’s Political and Security Committee in the light of the European Union’s hostile and Russophobic policy, First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said on Wednesday.

"Russia has decided not to participate today in an informal meeting of UN Security Council members with the EU’s Political and Security Committee," Polyansky blogged on his Telegram channel.

"We made this decision in connection with the clearly hostile and Russophobic policy of the EU, which is actively trying to ‘put out’ the fire of the Ukrainian crisis by adding gasoline to it," the diplomat said.

According to the first deputy UN envoy, the EU leadership not only "advances the reckless anti-Russian agenda," but is also actively involved in weapons supplies to Ukraine.