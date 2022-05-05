Coca-Cola may completely exit Russia

5 May. 14:00

Soft drink manufacturer Coca-Cola may discontinue business in Russia if the special military operation in Ukraine continues for too long, CEO James Quincy said on Wednesday.

Coca-Cola’s business in Russia could "disappear completely at some point" if the conflict in Ukraine becomes protracted, Quincey said during an interview at the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit.

Coca-Cola has been criticised for not suspending business in Russia sooner in response to Moscow launching the special military operation in late February, Quincey questioned whether such moves have any decisive influence.

Coca-Cola's Competitor PepsiCo in March announced it would suspend the sale of its soft drink products in Russia. However, the company also said it has a responsibility to continue to offer its other products on the Russian market, including milk and baby food.

