Blinken tests positive for Covid-19

5 May. 14:40

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is the latest top U.S. official to test positive for Covid-19.

The nation’s chief diplomat is experiencing “mild symptoms,” according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price. Blinken has not seen President Joe Biden in person for several days, Price added in a statement.

Blinken’s positive test result came Wednesday afternoon via a PCR test. He was expected to deliver a major speech about China on Thursday, but Price told POLITICO it has been postponed, though he did not immediately name a new date.

Blinken’s Covid-19 case follows a weekend of major gatherings in Washington, many of them linked to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which he attended. Blinken has also maintained a strenuous travel schedule in recent weeks.

But Blinken is “fully vaccinated and boosted,” and he’d tested negative on Tuesday and as recently as Wednesday morning, Price said.

“The secretary will isolate at home and maintain a virtual work schedule,” Price said. “He looks forward to returning to the department and resuming his full duties and travels as soon as possible.”

Several top Biden administration officials have tested positive for the virus, including Vice President Kamala Harris, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and White House press secretary Jen Psaki.