Biden casts Trump supporters as "extremists"

5 May. 15:00

U.S. President Joe Biden cast Republicans as a bunch of extremists bent on taxing low-income families, putting popular programs like Social Security in peril.

When asked about the heated controversy around the right to abortion after on Monday a draft opinion on a potential Supreme Court ruling was leaked, Biden linked the magistrates with the MAGA supporters.

“What are the next things that are going to be attacked?” Biden asked, adding that “This MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that’s existed in … recent American history.”