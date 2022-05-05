Restrictions on flights to eleven Russian airports extended until May 13

5 May. 15:15

The Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport has extended restrictions on flights to 11 airports in the southern and central part of the country until 3:45 am May 13, 2022, the agency said in a statement on Thursday.

Restrictions will be in force in the airports of Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol, and Elista.

"Russian airlines are recommended to carry passengers by alternative routes using the airports of Sochi, Volgograd, Mineralnye Vody, Stavropol, and Moscow. The remaining airports of the Russian Federation operate as normal," the agency added.

Russia closed part of its airspace in the country’s south for civil aircraft on February 24, 2022, amid the special military operation in Ukraine.