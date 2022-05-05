Turkey's inflation surges to 20-year high of 70% in April

5 May. 16:15

Turkey's annual inflation jumped to 69.97% in April, above forecast and at a two-decade high, according to data on Thursday.

The currency slide was triggered by a 500 basis point-easing cycle which began last September under pressure from President Tayyip Erdogan, triggering the sustained surge in consumer prices.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 7.25%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said. Annually, consumer price inflation was forecast to be 68%, Reuters reported.

The surge in consumer prices was driven by a 105.9% leap in the transportation sector, which includes energy prices, and a 89.1% jump in food and non-alcoholic drinks prices, the data showed.

Month-on-month, food and non-alcoholic drink prices rose the most with 13.38% and house prices rose 7.43%.

The government has said inflation will fall under its new economic programme, which prioritises low interest rates to boost production and exports with the goal of achieving a current account surplus.