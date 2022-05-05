Lavrov: Russia seeking to be good neighbors with Central Asia

5 May. 16:30

Russia is seeking to maintain good and constructive relations with all countries, primarily with its neighbors, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Larvov said in an article published by Rossiyskaya Gazeta on Thursday.

"As a reliable member of the international community, Russia is seeking a benevolent external environment, while remaining good neighbors and maintaining constructive cooperation with all countries, primarily with its neighbors. We cannot but enjoy the strategic partnership with Central Asian countries, with the bulk of them being our allies," the diplomat said in the article published by the Russian newspaper in celebration of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties with Central Asia.

Lavrov said that Moscow was engaged in a busy agenda with Central Asian countries to celebrate the anniversary. Russia can also see its trade with Central Asia growing dynamically despite "the turbulent geopolitical situation," Lavrov emphasized. "Trade is growing with nearly every country in the region," he said, adding that, apart from commodities, this has involved agriculture, chemicals, oil products, pharmaceuticals, metals, cars and equipment.

"Between 2010 and 2021 alone, accumulated Russian investments amounted to some $30.5 billion. There are more than 10,000 Russian companies and joint ventures active in Central Asian countries creating 900,000 jobs," the Russian top diplomat said.

"Unlike some Western countries, Russia does not consider Central Asia to be an arena for geopolitical confrontation in the spirit of the Great Game. Given this, we cannot but applaud the integration underway in the region and the consultations held between the Central Asian leaders on a regular basis," the Russian foreign minister said in the article published by the Russian newspaper in celebration of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties with the region.

Lavrov described Russia’s relations with the region as harmonious, mutually advantageous and equal, saying these "show clearly how an effective cooperation should be developed between nations in the 21st century." Moscow and its partners in Central Asia remain committed to "expanding and deepening the enriching" cooperation, he added.

"We can see a great potential to further develop trade and cooperation in energy, research and development, and to make full use of our transit capacities. Ample preconditions are available for our ties to break new grounds," the Russian top diplomat concluded.