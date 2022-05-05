German minister anticipates gasoline shortage due to embargo on Russian oil

5 May. 16:45

Germany may face a shortage of gasoline due to the embargo on Russian oil, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said, adding that the government is working on possible solutions.

"Unfortunately, it cannot be ruled out that there will indeed be a deficit. We can solve this, but it is possible that there will be too little oil and therefore too little gasoline for some time. This cannot be ruled out. Of course, we are working to ensure that this does not happen," the minister said on the air of the RTL broadcaster.