Kazakhstan set date for referendum on constitutional amendments

5 May. 19:35

The referendum on the amendments and additions to the Constitution of Kazakhstan will be held on June 5, 2022. The corresponding decree was signed by the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

"In accordance with article 91, paragraph 1, of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan and article 18 of the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the Republican Referendum", I decide: to hold a republican referendum on June 5, 2022", the decree says.

The following question will be put to the constitutional referendum: "Do you accept the amendments and additions to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan set in the draft law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments and additions to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan", published in the media on May 6, 2022?".

As President of the Republic Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted, the constitutional referendum will demonstrate the authorities' firm commitment to democratic principles. According to him, the referendum will allow every citizen of Kazakhstan to participate in a historical event that will determine Kazakhstan's future.