Foreign Ministers of Russia and Belarus discuss issues of cooperation and situation in Ukraine

5 May. 19:55

On Thursday, May 5, Foreign Ministers of Russia and Belarus Sergey Lavrov and Vladimir Makei had a telephone conversation. This is stated in a message published on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website.

During the conversation, the Foreign Ministers exchanged assessments of current international and regional problems, and also discussed the latest developments in Ukraine. "It was agreed to strengthen the coordination of work on international platforms, including joint counteraction to the Western countries' efforts directed against the Russian Federation and Belarus' interests", the statement says.

In addition to thsis, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that Lavrov and Makei talked about current issues of bilateral cooperation and union building, including the implementation of integration decisions of the Union State's supreme bodies .