Russia registers new coronavirus medicine

5 May. 20:45

The Russian Health Ministry has registered the coronavirus medicine Mirobivir, created on the basis of a combination of nirmatrelvir and ritonavir.

"Mirobivir" was developed by the company "Pharmasintez". The medicine is registered on May 4 and available in the form of tablets with a dosage of 150 plus 100 mg.

According to the instructions for "Mirobivir", the medicine is indicated for the treatment of a new coronavirus infection of a mild or moderate course in adults, including an increased risk of progression of the disease to a severe course, which does not require additional oxygen therapy.