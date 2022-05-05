Putin and Bennett discuss situation in Ukraine

5 May. 21:30

On Thursday, May 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had a telephone conversation. This is stated in a message posted on the Kremlin website.

"The head of the Russian state warmly congratulated Naftali Bennett and the Israeli people on the national holiday celebrated today - Independence Day", the statement said.

During the conversation, the parties exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine, paying special attention to the humanitarian aspects, including the evacuation of civilians from the territory of the Azovstal plant.

Putin and Bennett also stressed the special significance of Victory Day for the peoples of Russia and Israel, who honor the memory of all the fallen, including the victims of the Holocaust. At the same time, the Israeli Prime Minister noted the decisive contribution of the Red Army to the victory over Nazism.

In addition to this, the parties expressed interest in the further development of friendly relations.