Next opposition rally starts in central Yerevan

5 May. 22:10

Another opposition rally has started in the center of Yerevan. People demand the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The procession through the central streets began with a moment of silence in memory of the man who died in the opposition tent camp, RIA Novosti reports.

The procession will be followed by a rally where important announcements are expected to be made.

Let us remind you that since April 25, large-scale protests against the policy of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have been held in Armenia, in which supporters of the former President Robert Kocharyan's "Armenia" bloc, the Republican Party of Serzh Sargsyan, as well as the parties "Dashnaktsutyun" and "Homeland" participate. They believe that the prime minister's policy threatens Armenia with the loss of statehood.