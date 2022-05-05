German Foreign Minister to arrive in Kyiv

5 May. 22:38

The Minister of Foreign Affairs will visit Ukraine in the near future. This was announced by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz after talks with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

He also noted that he considered a telephone conversation between German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky a good event.

"This is a good event. Before and after (the conversation), I intensively communicated with the federal president. And we found that the conversation's result will be that the foreign minister will be in Ukraine in the near future", RIA Novosti quotes Scholz.

A telephone conversation between Steinmeier and Zelensky had taken place earlier today. During this conversation, as noted, "irritating factors" have been eliminated.

Let us remind you that in mid-April, Steinmeier said that he wanted to go to Ukraine, but he was told that he wouldn't be welcome in Kyiv.