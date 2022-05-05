РУС ENG

US looks for opportunities to abandon Russian uranium

Amid the situation in Ukraine, the United States is looking for ways to stop buying uranium from Russia. This statement was made at a Senate hearing by Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

According to her, a team was created within the Ministry of Energy to develop a uranium strategy because of this.

"We want to be sure that we are able to provide civilian nuclear facilities with both HALEU (High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium) fuel and low-enriched uranium", RIA Novosti quoted Granholm.

Let us remind you that in early March 2022, the United States imposed a ban on the import of Russian oil, gas and other energy products.

 

