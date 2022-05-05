US looks for opportunities to abandon Russian uranium

5 May. 23:15

Amid the situation in Ukraine, the United States is looking for ways to stop buying uranium from Russia. This statement was made at a Senate hearing by Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

According to her, a team was created within the Ministry of Energy to develop a uranium strategy because of this.

"We want to be sure that we are able to provide civilian nuclear facilities with both HALEU (High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium) fuel and low-enriched uranium", RIA Novosti quoted Granholm.

Let us remind you that in early March 2022, the United States imposed a ban on the import of Russian oil, gas and other energy products.