Azerbaijan approves checkpoints on state border with Armenia

6 May. 9:20

The 'Number of checkpoints across the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the list of their location area' has been amended.

The decision was signed by Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

According to the decision, the names (number) of the border crossing points across the state border and the list of their location area are well defined, as well as of other crossing points across the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan:

- Eyvazli checkpoint across the state border of Azerbaijan with Armenia – (Eyvazli village, Gubadli district).

- Gazanchi checkpoint across the state border with Armenia – (Gazanchi village, Zangilan district).

- crossing point at the Fuzuli International Airport (Mirzajamalli village, Fuzuli district).

- crossing point at the Zagatala International Airport (Mukhakh village, Zagatala district).