Biden and Scholz discuss anti-Russian measures

6 May. 12:20

US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have discussed by phone military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, as well as anti-Russian measures, the White House press service said in a statement.

According to the document, Biden and Scholz "underscored their commitment to continue holding Russia accountable" for its special military operation in Ukraine, and " reviewed their ongoing efforts to provide security assistance to the government of Ukraine and humanitarian aid to the millions of Ukrainians."

"The President welcomed Germany’s provision of security assistance and recent pledge of additional humanitarian aid, as well as their close partnership throughout this crisis," the White House press service said.